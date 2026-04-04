Four-storey building collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Kotma, at least six people feared trapped

A four-storey building collapsed in Kotma town in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening, trapping at least six persons in the debris, police said. An official identified the ill-fated building as 'Aggarwal Lodge' located near a bus stand.

The incident occurred at 5:30 pm, eyewitnesses said, adding a loud explosion-like sound was heard when the structure collapsed, triggering massive dust clouds.

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At the time of the incident, the area had passengers of the bus stand as well as those involved in construction work on an adjacent plot, officials added.

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"The building was approximately 10 years old. The ongoing work nearby may have contributed to the incident," Superintendent of Police Moti ur Rehman said.

The district administration called in expert rescue teams from SECL's facility in Jamuna Kotma and also from JMS, a coal mining firm.

"SECL teams and modern machinery have been deployed in rescue and relief operations. The Kotma and Anuppur district hospitals have been placed on high alert," the official added.