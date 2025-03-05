Andhra Pradesh: Four-month old infant boy bitten to death by bandicoots in Palnadu district

A four-month old infant boy was bitten to death by bandicoots at Ravvaram village in Palnadu district here on Wednesday, said a police official.

The baby was left alone at home, a makeshift tarpaulin tent, when the incident happened around 9 am, police said.

"The stepmother of the infant went out to bring idli (breakfast), leaving the baby alone at home. When she returned, she saw some bandicoots around the infant, who was bitten by them," the official told PTI.

Immediately, he was rushed to a local rural medical practitioner, who declared the infant brought dead, police said.

According to police, the family of the boy ekes out a living selling beads and dwells on the outskirts of the village in makeshift tents.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under BNS Section 194 over the infant's death.

