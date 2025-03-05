MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 March 2025

Andhra Pradesh: Four-month old infant boy bitten to death by bandicoots in Palnadu district

The baby was left alone at home, a makeshift tarpaulin tent, when the incident happened around 9 am

PTI Published 05.03.25, 07:39 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Wikipedia

A four-month old infant boy was bitten to death by bandicoots at Ravvaram village in Palnadu district here on Wednesday, said a police official.

The baby was left alone at home, a makeshift tarpaulin tent, when the incident happened around 9 am, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The stepmother of the infant went out to bring idli (breakfast), leaving the baby alone at home. When she returned, she saw some bandicoots around the infant, who was bitten by them," the official told PTI.

Also Read

Immediately, he was rushed to a local rural medical practitioner, who declared the infant brought dead, police said.

According to police, the family of the boy ekes out a living selling beads and dwells on the outskirts of the village in makeshift tents.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under BNS Section 194 over the infant's death.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Andhra Pradesh Villages
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump's new world: America the evil mastermind? Not so fast, Russians are told

As President Trump turns decades of US foreign policy upside down, another dizzying swing is taking place in Russia, both in the Kremlin and on state-controlled television: The United States, the new message goes, is not that bad after all
Quote left Quote right

Nitish will contest Bihar polls with BJP but may switch sides later. Take it from me in writing

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT