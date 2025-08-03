MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Gundagardi’: J&K leaders seek action against army officer for assault on SpiceJet staff

Army says it upholds highest discipline standards and is fully cooperating with probe into Srinagar airport incident

Our Web Desk Published 03.08.25, 07:37 PM

Screengrab

Political heat intensified in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday after video clips showing an Army officer assaulting SpiceJet staff at Srinagar airport went viral, prompting leaders across party lines to demand action against the accused.

“This is gundagardi,” said National Conference spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah, calling the incident “shameful” and urging the Army to hold the officer accountable.

PDP’s Iltija Mufti asked why such “brutality” was being tolerated.

The incident took place on July 26 when the officer, reportedly irked over being asked to pay for excess cabin baggage, assaulted four airline employees.

SpiceJet said one staffer suffered a spinal fracture, while another was kicked in the face while assisting a fainted colleague.

With the FIR already filed and the passenger facing potential no-fly listing under DGCA’s Level 2 or 3 offences, political leaders are now pressing for justice.

Amid growing outrage, the Indian Army responded, saying it had taken note of the incident. “The matter involving an alleged altercation between an Army personnel and airline staff at Srinagar Airport on 26 July has come to the notice of the Indian Army. The Indian Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline and conduct, and takes all allegations seriously. Full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case,” an Army official said, as reported by ANI.

The CISF has said it is reviewing the CCTV footage. SpiceJet said it will pursue the matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion.

SpiceJet, which has submitted CCTV footage to police and written to the civil aviation ministry, said it would pursue the case to its “fullest legal and regulatory conclusion”.

The backlash has revived questions about protocol, privilege, and whether uniformed personnel will be held to the same standards as civilians.

