regular-article-logo Saturday, 01 March 2025

Andhra CM approves gratuity, paid maternity leave and retirement age hike for ASHA workers

The chief minister directed officials to ensure gratuity payments to ASHA workers, who serve as a vital link between people and the healthcare system

PTI Published 01.03.25, 02:20 PM
N. Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the payment of gratuity, paid maternity leave and the increase of retirement age to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA).

“This amounts to providing a sizeable retirement benefit of Rs 1.50 lakh to each ASHA (worker) who puts in 30 years of service,” said an official press release on Saturday, adding that 42,752 workers will benefit from the CM’s decisions.

He approved the extension of 180 days of paid maternity leave for the first two deliveries of eligible health workers.

Further, Naidu raised the superannuation age of ASHA workers from 60 to 62, the press release added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

