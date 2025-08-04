Thousands march in Kolhapur demanding return of elephant Mahadevi from Vantara

Kolhapur, Aug 3 (PTI) Thousands of people participated in a 'silent march' in Kolhapur on Sunday, demanding that 36-year-old female elephant Mahadevi (also called Madhuri), be brought back from Vantara wildlife rescue, treatment, and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar district.

Former MP Raju Shetty led the march, which began from Nandani in the morning and culminated outside the district collectorate, where memorandum was given to the authorities to facilitate the elephant’s return.

"Madhuri was in tears when she was being taken away. The place where she has been relocated has 225 elephants but still they wanted her as she is beautiful," Shetty said, addressing the march participants.

At a meeting in Kolhapur on Friday, Vantara officials assured that they will cooperate in efforts to bring Mahadevi back to Nandani in the district, state health minister Prakash Abitkar had told reporters.

Mahadevi, who was with the Shri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Jain ‘math' (monastery) at Nandani for over three decades, was relocated to Vantara's Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust earlier this week following a court ruling.

The Bombay High Court on July 16, ordered Mahadevi to be rehabilitated at Vantara's facility in Jamnagar, after concerns raised by an NGO with the Maharashtra Forest Department and the Supreme Court appointed High-Powered Committee (HPC) on her deteriorated health and psychological suffering.

The Supreme Court on July 25 upheld the HC order.

BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik on Thursday met Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav and submitted a memorandum for bringing back Mahadevi to Nandani.

Madhuri's journey at Vantara begins with gentle care and close attention. We're taking the time to understand her: what keeps her calm, what makes her comfortable, and what she enjoys, Vantara said in a post on Instagram.

“It's not just about treatment; it's about helping her settle in, feel at ease, and live life on her own terms. Step by step, at her pace, with the care and respect she truly deserves,” Vantara said.

Mahadevi, who was reportedly brought from Karnataka to the Kolhapur math in 1992 when she was around three years old, allegedly killed the chief priest in 2017 by repeatedly slamming him against a wall.

Mahadevi suffers from foot rot, overgrown toenails, arthritis, and stereotypic behaviour such as constant head bobbing which is a sign of psychological trauma due to long-term solitary captivity.

The Vantara facility offers hydrotherapy, expert veterinary care, and socialisation with other elephants, which the HPC deemed essential for the elephant's recovery.

The last few days have seen several people in Kolhapur porting out their Jio mobile numbers to protest the elephant being taken to Vantara, a local leader said.

Congress MLC Satej Patil said that people of Kolhapur want the elephant back.

More than 2 lakh persons have signed forms demanding Mahadevi's return to the Jain math at Nandani. These forms will be sent to the President's office via speed post from Kolhapur, he said.

In a statement on Saturday, Vantara said it holds the "deepest respect for the emotions and spiritual sentiments surrounding the revered elephant”, recently relocated from the Jain math.

“We recognise that her presence there was more than symbolic, it was sacred to many. We want to clearly and respectfully state that Vantara acted solely in compliance with the binding orders of the Bombay High Court, which were subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court,” Vantara said.

“We were not the initiators of this move, but the facility directed to carry out the court's decision and provide her with care.

The statement said Vantara’s only intention has been to act in the best interest of Madhuri's health and long-term welfare. “Her transition into our care was carried out with love, responsibility, and complete adherence to both legal and welfare standards,” it said.

“We fully understand and empathise with the public's strong emotional response. That is why, in a spirit of compassion and unity, we have opened a direct dialogue with the Jain Mutt and the respected Swamiji. Together, we are exploring, through legal and veterinary guidance, all possibilities for Madhuri's future, including a peaceful resolution that prioritises both her wellbeing and the feelings of the community,” it said.

The statement said, “Vantara exists not in opposition to any faith, region, or tradition, but in service of voiceless beings who rely on human kindness. We remain committed to transparency, legality, and above all, compassion.” “We invite the public to stand with us, not in conflict, but in care, for Madhuri and every animal who deserves a life of dignity and peace,” it said.

Vantara has been developed by Vantara Reliance as part of their large-scale conservation efforts. Spread across around 3,000 acres, the Vantara area offers a secure and natural environment for the care and recovery of rescued animals, reads a description of the facility on Vantara's website.

The Vantara meaning comes from Sanskrit, where "Vana" means forest and "Antara" means within, together signifying “within the forest" or a sanctuary-like space dedicated to animals, it says.

The Vantara owner, Reliance Industries, has made a remarkable contribution to wildlife protection and welfare through this visionary project, the website says. PTI VT

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.