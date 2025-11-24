Court allows NIA to probe wider PFI plot in 2010 attack on Kerala professor

A special NIA court in Kerala has permitted the agency to investigate the alleged wider conspiracy involving the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in the 2010 chopping of Prof. T.J. Joseph’s palm.

Professor Joseph of Newman College, Thodupuzha, was attacked by a group who severed his right palm, accusing him of religious blasphemy in a question paper he prepared in July 2010.

The case, which was taken over by the NIA, resulted in the conviction of 19 people.

The NIA told the court that it needed to probe how Savad, the first accused, remained in hiding for 14 years with the active support of the PFI.

Savad was arrested in January last year from a rented house in Kannur, where he was living as Shahjahan.



During interrogation, Savad had said that PFI leaders had given him shelter and found him a job in Tamil Nadu and later in Kannur, where he married a woman from Kasaragod.

During the hearing, Savad’s counsel argued that the inquiry was being deliberately delayed. The NIA submitted that Savad was helped by people outside Kerala, and the agency needed to identify them.

Special NIA court judge P.K. Mohandas granted the NIA permission following a petition on November 20.