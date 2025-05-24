Forester shot in the stomach in Odisha’s Satkosia Tiger reserve, Rs 30 lakh compensation announced

A forester was killed allegedly by poachers near Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Dhenkanal district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, an eight-member team of the Forest Department went to Tantichira village around 3.30 am when they came face to face with the poachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, the poachers opened fire, and Prahallad Pradhan, the in-charge forester of Hindol range, was shot in the stomach, officials said.

He was rushed to a nearby health facility, from where he was taken to the Angul district headquarters hospital. There, he was declared dead, they said.

Divisional Forest Officer (Dhenkanal) Sumit Kar said four poachers were arrested and a gun was seized.

Expressing grief over the death of the forester, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a compensation of Rs 30 lakh for his family.

The CM directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Prem Kumar Jha to visit the spot and investigate the incident.

In a post on X, Jha said, "In this sad moment, I, on behalf of the Forest and Wildlife Department family, wish the departed soul peace and extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family." Following the incident, Forest Employees' Association secretary (Dhenkanal) Birendra Dehuri said forest guards should be adequately equipped to deal with armed poachers.

Forest guards in the state are not provided with firearms, except those in the Similipal Tiger Reserve. They patrol the forests with sticks, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.