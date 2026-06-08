A year after Air India plane crash, father finds solace as filmmaker son’s final promise comes true

Nearly a year after losing his filmmaker son Mahesh Jirawala in the Ahmedabad plane crash, 62-year-old Girdharbhai Kalawadia is still grappling with the pain of the tragedy. Yet, as he sits in the family’s own home purchased with compensation received after the disaster, he believes his son ultimately kept a promise he made before his untimely death.

Ahead of the first anniversary of the June 12 crash, Girdharbhai reflected on the family's slow journey toward rebuilding their lives, even as Mahesh's absence continues to be deeply felt.

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"We are trying to pick up the pieces. But how can parents forget their son? Every evening, I still feel he will return home," an emotional Girdharbhai told PTI.

Mahesh Kalawadia, also known as Mahesh Jirawala, was among the 260 people killed when Air India flight AI-171 crashed into a medical hostel complex in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area shortly after taking off for London Gatwick last year. The 34-year-old filmmaker was among the 19 people killed on the ground when the aircraft crashed and burst into flames near a road where he was passing on his scooter while returning home.

Recalling the weeks leading up to the tragedy, Girdharbhai said he had suffered a heart attack shortly before the crash.

"I was a diamond worker at a polishing unit. After my surgery, I could no longer work. Mahesh told me to retire and rest at home. He said he would take responsibility for the family and buy our own house before Diwali," he said.

According to Girdharbhai, Mahesh had repeatedly reassured him about the family's future.

"Mahesh always told me not to worry. After my heart surgery, he promised he would clear all our debts and buy a house for the family. Today, because of him, we are living in our own home. My son fulfilled his promise even after his death," the distraught father said.

At the time of the tragedy, the six-member family — Mahesh, his wife Hetal, his parents, younger brother Kartik and Kartik's six-year-old daughter — lived in a rented house in Ahmedabad's Naroda area while dealing with mounting debt.

Following Mahesh's death, the family received a total compensation of Rs 1.29 crore from Air India, the Tata Group and the Gujarat government. Girdharbhai said Mahesh's wife received Rs 54 lakh from the compensation and later moved to her parental home.

"Mahesh had got married just three months before the tragedy. Kartik had divorced earlier and now his daughter lives with us," he said.

The remaining compensation was used to settle debts and secure a permanent home for the family.

"Then I bought this flat in the Naroda area for around Rs 45 lakh and fulfilled my son's wish. Around Rs 10 lakh was spent on furniture, while Rs 5 lakh was kept aside for my granddaughter," he said.

"Now nothing is left from that money, but I have peace that Mahesh ensured dignity for his family," he remarked.

As the family works to regain stability, Kartik has started a hair-cutting salon in the same residential complex.

"Kartik is slowly settling in his profession and we are hoping to get him remarried soon so that life can move forward," Girdharbhai said.

Remembering his elder son's devotion to the family, Girdharbhai said Mahesh's concern was always for the well-being of those around him.

"Mahesh worried about everyone - his parents, brother and daughter. Whatever dignity we have today is because of him only," he added.