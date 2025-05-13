Flights resume at 32 airports following de-escalation of India-Pakistan tensions

All 32 airports that were temporarily shut owing to airspace restrictions following the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan were reopened on Monday.

The decision was taken two days after the announcement of an agreement between the two countries for the cessation of hostilities.

“In light of evolving circumstances and dynamic airspace conditions, commercial flight operations were temporarily suspended at 32 Airports until 05:29 hrs of May 15th, 2025. It is pleased to inform that these Airports are now fully operational for Civil Aircraft movements with immediate effect,” the Airports Authority of India announced on X.

The civil aviation ministry advised travellers to check airlines’ websites for flight

status and updates.

Welcoming the decision, airlines such as Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet said they had started working to commence operations at these airports.

“Following a notification from aviation authorities on the reopening of airports, Air India is working towards progressively commencing flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot. We appreciate your understanding at this time as our teams work on bringing operations at these airports back to normal,” Air India said.

Delhi airport said in a post on X it was great news that things were getting back to normal.

“Thank you for your patience. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and safe travels!” the airport posted.

The aviation authorities had on Friday announced the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India till May 15 over security and operational issues in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

The affected airports were Srinagar, Chandigarh, Adampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra, Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali, Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sarsawa, Shimla, Thoise and Uttarlai.

IndiGo cancellations

Late on Monday, IndiGo announced that flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh and Rajkot stood cancelled on Tuesday.

The airline cited “latest developments”. Earlier in the evening, a Delhi-Amritsar IndiGo flight had turned back after a precautional blackout in Amritsar.