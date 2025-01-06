Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport affected due to snowfall in Kashmir valley

Flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport were affected on Monday due to snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.

"The snow clearance operation is in progress at the runway. All airlines have pushed their flights after 9:30 am," an Airports Authority of India official said.

The Kashmir valley received a fresh spell of snow on Sunday.

The airport's operations were hit by dense fog on Saturday and Sunday, leading to flight delays, diversions and cancellations.

