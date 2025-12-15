Malkangiri violence arrests rise to 15 as normalcy returns after tribal mob attack

Violence-hit Malkangiri is limping back to normalcy, with police arresting six more individuals in connection with the attack on MV-26 village by a mob of tribals, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 15.

Officials said the latest arrests were made based on evidence gathered during the investigation and further action would follow as the probe progresses. They maintained that the situation in the violence-torn area is steadily improving. Bengali settlers of MV-26, who had fled the village after their homes were attacked, have started making short daytime visits to assess the condition of their properties and surroundings. They are expected to return permanently once confidence is fully restored. “The situation is peaceful. We are going to the village during the daytime and are yet to stay at night,” said Gourang Karmakar, a member of the Bengali community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relief distribution has also begun, with the Red Cross on Sunday supplying essential materials to affected families. Sources said that although the ban on internet services in the district remains in force to prevent the spread of rumours, overall conditions on the ground are improving, with normal life slowly returning. The internet suspension has been extended till Monday noon. Security arrangements, however, continue at sensitive locations, with additional forces deployed to prevent any fresh flare-up.

Prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were withdrawn after a review of the situation by the district administration. Officials said the administration is keeping a close watch on developments and is prepared to respond swiftly to any disturbance. The district administration has pegged the damage caused during the violence at ₹3.80 crore, though preliminary assessments suggest the actual loss may be closer to ₹5 crore.

The violence erupted in MV-26 village after local tribals found the headless body of a 52-year-old tribal woman from nearby Rakhelguda village on December 4. The woman had been murdered on December 1. Following the recovery of the body, suspicion fell on Bengali settlers of MV-26 village, whom sections of the tribal community accused of involvement in the crime.

On December 7 and 8, mobs from neighbouring villages went on a rampage, attacking MV-26 and forcing the Bengali settlers to flee. The violence resulted in widespread destruction of houses and other property. MV-26 is part of a cluster of around 214 villages in Malkangiri that came into existence under the Dandakaranya Project launched in 1958, where Bengali families displaced from East Pakistan were settled in the 1960s.