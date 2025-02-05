MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 February 2025

Five more cheetahs released at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, total now seven

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released female cheetahs Dheera and Asha along with Asha's three cubs in the wild in the afternoon

PTI Published 05.02.25, 08:59 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Five more cheetahs were released from enclosures into the forest at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Wednesday.

With this, of the total 26 cheetahs at the KNP, seven are out in the wild.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released female cheetahs Dheera and Asha along with Asha's three cubs in the wild in the afternoon.

He also reviewed the Cheetah Project with the officials, he said.

"It is a matter of immense happiness to see that the cheetah, once extinct from Asia, is increasing its family in Madhya Pradesh," the CM said.

Also Read

On Tuesday, CM Yadav had shared news that two cubs were born to cheetah Veera.

The KNP is now home to 26 cheetahs, including 14 cubs.

Earlier in December last year, cheetahs Vayu and Agni were released in the wild from their big enclosures.

On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight Namibian cheetahs -- five females and three males -- into enclosures at the KNP as part of the world's first intercontinental translocation of the big cats, seven decades after the animal became extinct in India due to hunting and habitat loss.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kuno National Park Madhya Pradesh Cheetah Mohan Yadav
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why businesses should flock to Bengal: 10 points from Mamata Banerjee’s speech

At Bengal Global Business Summit, chief minister announces committee headed by chief secretary Manoj Pant will be “one-stop, time-bound” clearance system for industry proposals
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Quote left Quote right

Pakistan wants to resolve all issues, including Kashmir, with India through talks

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT