MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 03 December 2025

Chhattisgarh: Five Maoists, district reserve guard jawan killed in Bijapur gunfight

With Wednesday’s encounter, the toll of Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh has climbed to 268

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 03.12.25, 05:02 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI file picture

Five Maoists and a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan were killed on Wednesday in an encounter deep inside Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, marking yet another bloody exchange in a year defined by intensified anti-Maoist operations.

The fighting broke out in the dense forests of the Gangaloor area, close to Dantewada, as a joint team of state police units and central forces moved through the region. According to officials, the operation was still underway at the time of reporting.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police official said the team included personnel from the DRG, Special Task Force, and CoBRA, the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action of the CRPF, who were conducting an anti-Maoist sweep when the exchange of fire erupted.

Also Read

So far, the bodies of five Maoists have been recovered from the site. The official confirmed, "One DRG personnel was martyred during the operation, while another jawan sustained injuries." The injured jawan has been evacuated for treatment.

This year has seen record confrontations in the state’s Maoist belt. With Wednesday’s encounter, the toll of Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh has climbed to 268.

Of these, 239 were killed in the Bastar division, which covers seven districts including Bijapur and Dantewada.

Another 27 were killed in Gariaband under the Raipur division, while two were eliminated in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in the Durg division.

The latest clash underscores the scale of ongoing operations in south Chhattisgarh, where large security deployments continue to push deeper into forest interiors long considered insurgent strongholds.

RELATED TOPICS

Gunfight Bijapur
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Govt blinks, makes Sanchar Saathi app optional after Opp tears into ‘verbal assurances’

Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reiterates that it is not a surveillance tool, unimpressed Opposition calls it Pegasus for the common man
Mallikarjun Kharge
Quote left Quote right

Over 80% of factories in India can now lay off or retrench workers without govt approval

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT