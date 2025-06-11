MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fire breaks out in lobby of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, minor damage reported

An official of the Fire and Emergency Services department said the cause of the fire was not known immediately

PTI Published 11.06.25, 01:49 PM

Videograb

A fire broke out in the lobby of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly here on Wednesday, causing minor damage to furniture and some old photographs, an official said.

The fire was reported at 9.34 am and was controlled within a few minutes, the official said.

An official of the Fire and Emergency Services department said the cause of the fire was not known immediately.

Preliminary investigation suggested that a short circuit caused the fire in the lobby area of the double-storey legislative assembly which is also housed in the Civil Secretariat complex, he said.

He said the local fire station at the civil secretariat controlled the fire within a few minutes.

Some old photographs and some furniture items were gutted, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Fire Accident
