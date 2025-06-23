MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fire breaks out at six-storey building in south Mumbai; none hurt

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing out of an office on the fifth floor of the building, says official

PTI Published 23.06.25, 02:14 PM

A blaze broke out at an office in a six-storey building at Marine Lines in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The fire brigade and police are involved in the rescue efforts at the building, and no casualty has been reported so far, the official said.

Six fire brigade vehicles were at the scene to put out the blaze, he said.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing out of an office on the fifth floor of the building, the official said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

