Fire at ONGC plant disrupts gas supply, MGL warns CNG stations in Mumbai may face impact

A fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's Uran plant around 3 pm on Monday. It was doused by the ONGC's fire brigade service after around two hours, police said.

PTI Published 09.09.25, 09:45 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A fire at an ONGC gas processing plant at Uran in neighbouring Navi Mumbai has impacted MGL's gas supply to its city gate station at Wadala, while the supply to CNG stations may also be affected, officials said.

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is ensuring the supply to its domestic PNG (piped natural gas) consumers is maintained as a priority without interruption, the officials said on Monday.

A fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's Uran plant around 3 pm on Monday. It was doused by the ONGC's fire brigade service after around two hours, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

MGL is ensuring the supply to its domestic PNG consumers will be maintained on a priority without interruption, but CNG stations' supply may be impacted.

"A disturbance at ONGC's Uran gas processing facility prompted MGL to prioritise uninterrupted supply to domestic PNG consumers while cautioning that low pipeline pressure could impact CNG availability across Mumbai," the MGL said in a statement on Monday night.

The MGL also urged industrial and commercial customers to switch to alternative fuels.

It said the full restoration of gas supply is expected once the ONGC resumes normal operations.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

