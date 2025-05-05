Fire at Mumbai garment showroom doused after 2 hours: 8 people, 5 pets rescued

A fire broke out at a garments showroom on the ground floor of a residential building in the Peddar Road area of south Mumbai on Monday morning and was put out after more than two hours of efforts, civic officials said.

While there were no reports of injuries in the blaze, eight people and some pets were rescued from the six-storey building, they said.

The fire erupted around 6.38 am at the showroom on the ground floor of the Shukhshanti building, an official said.

He said the fire brigade rescued eight people from the first floor and five animals from the fourth floor of the structure.

A civic official said the blaze was confined to the wiring, electrical installations, and the stock of clothes in the showroom.

He said eight fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were pressed into service, and the blaze was doused after more than two hours of efforts around 8.54 am.

The official said it is suspected that a short circuit may have caused the blaze, but a probe will be conducted.

As the building is on the busy Peddar Road, the south-bound traffic from the Mahalaxmi Temple junction to the Kemps Corner flyover had slowed down, the traffic police informed in a post on X.

