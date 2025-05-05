MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 05 May 2025

Fire at Mumbai garment showroom doused after 2 hours: 8 people, 5 pets rescued

A civic official said the blaze was confined to the wiring, electrical installations, and the stock of clothes in the showroom

PTI Published 05.05.25, 03:31 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

A fire broke out at a garments showroom on the ground floor of a residential building in the Peddar Road area of south Mumbai on Monday morning and was put out after more than two hours of efforts, civic officials said.

While there were no reports of injuries in the blaze, eight people and some pets were rescued from the six-storey building, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire erupted around 6.38 am at the showroom on the ground floor of the Shukhshanti building, an official said.

He said the fire brigade rescued eight people from the first floor and five animals from the fourth floor of the structure.

A civic official said the blaze was confined to the wiring, electrical installations, and the stock of clothes in the showroom.

He said eight fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were pressed into service, and the blaze was doused after more than two hours of efforts around 8.54 am.

The official said it is suspected that a short circuit may have caused the blaze, but a probe will be conducted.

As the building is on the busy Peddar Road, the south-bound traffic from the Mahalaxmi Temple junction to the Kemps Corner flyover had slowed down, the traffic police informed in a post on X.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Fire
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India ‘starts work on hydro projects’ after suspending Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan

Delhi did not inform Islamabad about the work at the Salal and Baglihar projects, which is being done for the first time since they were built in 1987 and 2008/09, respectively, as the treaty had blocked such work, Reuters sources say
Supreme Court of India.
Quote left Quote right

We've seen number of complaints of ED. This is pattern, just make allegations without reference

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT