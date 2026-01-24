FIR against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu for R-Day 'threat'

Delhi police have registered an FIR against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for allegedly issuing threats to disrupt peace during Republic Day.

In a two-minute video circulating on social media, Pannun, the Canada-based “designated individual terrorist”, purportedly claims that pro-Khalistani posters pasted by sleeper cells had appeared in Rohini and Dabri in New Delhi.

Senior police officers said the video was widely circulated on social media and was aimed at spreading fear among the public and provoking disharmony.

“The content of the video is provocative in nature and poses a threat to public order, especially in view of the heightened security arrangements ahead of January 26,” an officer said.

Several police teams conducted searches in Rohini and Dabri to locate the places where the alleged pro-Khalistani slogans were pasted. However, the police investigations have so far not found any such posters at the locations.

“The claims made by Pannun regarding posters being put up in Rohini and Dabri have not been substantiated so far. Despite extensive checks and coordination with local police stations, no such posters have been recovered,” the officer added.

The special cell said further investigation was under way to assess the intent, reach and potential impact of the video, and additional legal action would be taken based on the findings.

Security agencies have also stepped up vigil across the capital in view of the Republic Day celebrations, with the police maintaining that any attempt to disrupt peace would be dealt with strictly under the law.

In September 2025, the National Investigation Agency had booked Pannun under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for announcing a reward of ₹11 crore to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from unfurling the national flag on Independence Day.