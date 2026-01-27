Farmers, tribals led by CPM march from Nashik to Mumbai to press for land rights

Thousands of farmers and tribal residents marched toward Mumbai from Nashik on Tuesday to press for land rights and other long-pending demands, even as the Maharashtra government invited a delegation of the protesters for talks later in the day, a representative said.

Carrying red flags, the protesters are led by the CPM-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS). The ‘long march’ began on Sunday after an agitation outside the Dindori tehsil office in Nashik district failed to yield concrete assurances, former MLA J P Gavit told reporters.

Following the stalemate, the protesters decided to take their demands directly to the state government by marching on foot to Mumbai. They have made arrangements for food, grain, firewood and other essential supplies for the duration of the protest.

The marchers, comprising a large number of farmers, covered nearly 60 kilometres over the past two days and began their descent through the Kasara Ghat on Tuesday morning. They have now left Nashik district and entered neighbouring Thane district, Gavit said.

He claimed that sustained mobilisation and extensive media coverage of the march prompted the state government to invite a delegation of the protesters for talks at the Mantralaya in Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to Gavit, the delegation will include CPM Polit Bureau member and AIKS national president Ashok Dhawale, AIKS national joint secretary Ajit Navale and MLA Vinod Nikole, who will hold discussions with the chief minister and other concerned ministers.

“Tribal farmers from Peth, Surgana, Kalwan and Trimbakeshwar talukas are participating in the agitation to draw attention to unresolved issues related to land rights, irrigation and forest claims,” Gavit said.

He said these drought-prone areas have been demanding the construction of large check dams on west-flowing rivers and their tributaries to ensure irrigation water for agriculture.

The protesters are also seeking regularisation of cultivation on encroached land up to four hectares, issuance of land records, re-examination of rejected forest rights claims, and procurement of agricultural produce from forest landholders at minimum support prices.

Traffic was disrupted over the last two days in parts of Dindori, where protesters staged a sit-in, leading to congestion and diversion of vehicles through alternative routes.

Gavit said a meeting has already been held with Nashik Collector Ayush Prasad, during which it was agreed that district-level issues would be addressed locally, while state-level demands would be taken up in Mumbai.

In a statement, the All India Kisan Sabha said, “The March left Nashik district and entered Thane district today. The resilience shown by the poor Adivasi peasant women and men is truly admirable. The state government, nervous about the widespread publicity that the March is getting both in the mainstream and the social media, has invited a delegation for talks today at Mantralaya in Mumbai.”