Fake medicines worth Rs 6.6 crore seized by drug regulatory authorities in Calcutta

G.S. Mudur Published 01.01.25, 07:08 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Drug regulatory authorities have seized from a wholesale premises facility in Calcutta large quantities of suspected spurious medicines, including purported anti-cancer and anti-diabetes drugs labelled as manufactured in other countries, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

A joint investigation by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Bengal’s Drugs Control Directorate into a firm named Care and Cure for You led to the seizure of the drugs claimed to be produced in Ireland, Bangladesh, Turkey and the US, the ministry said.

The drugs did not have supporting documents to show that they were legitimate imports into India, the ministry said. Without such documentation, the drugs are deemed spurious. Investigators also found empty packing materials, raising concerns over the authenticity of the products, it added.

The authorities, who have estimated the market value of the seized drugs to be 6.6 crore, have sent samples for quality testing. Following the investigation, the CDSCO's east zone drug inspector has taken into custody a woman identified as the proprietor of the wholesale firm, the ministry said. Spurious drugs mimic reputable brands, often containing harmful ingredients.

