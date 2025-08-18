Putin calls Modi to brief on Trump's Alaska meet, India repeats call for 'peaceful resolution'

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share details of his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. The phone call comes just before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s scheduled visit to the White House.

After the call, Modi took to X and wrote, “Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come".

The conversation with Putin comes only days after Modi spoke to Zelenskyy. That call, according to the Indian side, focused on the war situation and bilateral ties. On Saturday, Modi had also publicly acknowledged Zelenskyy’s Independence Day greetings.

“Thank you President Zelenskyy for your warm greetings. I deeply value the joint commitment to forging even closer ties between India and Ukraine. We earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and prosperity,” Modi posted.