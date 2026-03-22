Fadnavis orders DGP-led probe in Nashik godman rape case, says no one will be spared

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said a high-level probe is on in the case of Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman arrested for rape, and asserted that no one will be spared.

Kharat, who claimed to be a retired Merchant Navy officer and was known as “captain”, had several political leaders visiting him over the years, reportedly for spiritual advice.

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He was arrested by the Nashik police after a 35-year-old woman accused him of raping her multiple times over three years.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Fadnavis said, “The police busted the case based on intelligence inputs, and the DGP has been asked to monitor the investigation.”

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed and will work with the Nashik police. “No one will be spared in this case in any situation,” he said.

On attempts to politicise the case, Fadnavis said, “While efforts are underway to politicise this case, people who have evidence to support their allegations should come forward and cooperate with the police. Politicising the case without any reason is not good.”

He also reacted to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where she called him the “biggest infiltrator”.

“Under such a situation, people sometimes lose their discretion, and hence, one must not pay too much attention to such statements because people very well know who the infiltrators are and who is protecting the nation,” he said.

Fadnavis also hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the economy.

“Amid the ongoing wars in the world, the Indian government has made arrangements and ensured that common people don't have to face any impact. If we look at the situation in neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka, they have closed their offices and schools. The sale of petrol and gas cylinders has been stopped. But India has not let these situations affect its daily life. I feel that Rahul Gandhi only tries to defame the country and create anarchy,” he said.