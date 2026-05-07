Bihar’s Saharsa reports mass illness after school mid-day meal, over 150 children hospitalised

More than 150 children were taken ill after allegedly consuming food that was part of the mid-day meal in a middle school in Baluaha vilage in Bihar’s Saharsa district, a senior official said on Thursday.

The official said that 105 children were undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital, while around 50 students were admitted to Mahishi Public Health Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We received information that several children fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal in Baluaha. The children were initially treated at the primary health centre, but later, many were referred to the Sadar Hospital,” Saharsa District Magistrate Deepesh Kumar told reporters.

“According to doctors, the health condition of the children has improved, but they will be kept under observation for some time. There is no need to panic. Some kids are having mild fever. They are being treated accordingly,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, family members of some children claimed that a snake was found in the meal, but the authorities have not yet made any comment on it.