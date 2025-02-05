Fadnavis says, all lift irrigation projects in the state will be run on solar power, drought will be history

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said all lift irrigation projects in the state will be run on solar power to help provide round-the-clock electricity to farmers, and added that drought will be a thing of the past in Marathwada region.

He also said that the hurdles in the river-linking projects have been removed by the Mahayuti government and work on it will commence in the next one year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM was speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of Shimpora to Kunthefal irrigation project in Ashti taluka of Beed district, which will bring more than 8,100 hectares of land under irrigation.

In his address, Fadnavis said, "We know when the plan was being prepared for Krishna valley, it was decided that 23 TMC water should be made available to the Marathwada region. But unfortunately, it was not implemented properly. Only 7 TMC water could be found and so 23 TMC water was available only on paper." As per the plan, water was supposed to reach Sina Kolegaon in Dharashiv district first and then be provided to Beed, but there was no planning for it. Our government gave necessary sanction in 2022 to this project and took the work forward, he said.

"The drought in the Marathwada region will be a thing of the past. Soon, we will be able to see this area irrigated. Water here should also be taken to the farmlands through drip irrigation. We also have to bring 53 TMC water from the western region, which goes into the sea, to the Godavari valley. Once this happens, the next generation of this region will not have to experience drought again," Fadnavis said.

"Now, hurdles in the river-linking project are over and we will be able to start work in the next one year. We are firm that the next generation here will not see drought. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also agreed to help for the river-linking project. We are also going to run all such schemes on solar power," he added.

Marathwada, which comprises eight districts - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded, Dharashiv and Hingoli - is drought-affected region.

The lift irrigation projects will go solar by March 2027, he said.

"By that time, we will complete all the solar projects on lift irrigation schemes and farmers will get electricity required round the clock. The state is currently giving subsidies on electricity to farmers which will decrease in the state once we shift to solar power. This will also help in decreasing the load on industrial and residential consumers," he said.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Sarpanch Parishad met CM Fadnavis and put forth their demands on the sidelines of the programme.

Referring to it, he said, "Representatives of the Sarpanch Parishad met me and put forth their demands. The incident involving sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was unfortunate. But such incidents will not be tolerated and action will be taken against whoever is guilty. Beed has elected many big leaders and the legacy should continue. We should construct a new Beed and I will stand firmly with such efforts." Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 last year for allegedly trying to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy firm. Seven persons have been arrested in the murder case. NCP minister Dhanajay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad has been arrested in a related extortion case.

Irrigation Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, "The CM is taking efforts to make the state drought-free. The water of western rivers is to be brought in Marathwada. Additional water will be made available for the Beed district also." Local BJP MLA Suresh Dhas spoke about the allegations that he has defamed the Beed district.

"Some people say that Beed is being defamed. But this district has elected people like Krantisingh Nana Patil, Kesharkaku Kshirsagar and Gopinath Munde. Some politicians supported criminals and defamed the district. But CM took a strong stand, which was liked by people and they have faith in his words." State Environment Minister Pankaja Munde also spoke on the occasion.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.