Odisha inspector suspended for illegally detaining youth in custody for two days

A police inspector has been suspended for allegedly detaining and chaining a youth inside a police station for two days without registering a case against him.

As per the law, the police cannot detain a person for more than 24 hours and must produce them before a magistrate once that period expires.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place at Bhograi police station in Balasore. After Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi received information about the illegal detention and alleged custodial torture, he rushed to the police station on Thursday and secured the man’s release.

Later, Odisha police suspended the inspector, Sriballav Sahu, for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

Sarangi told The Telegraph: “I was shocked to see the legs and hands of the young man chained. If he had committed a crime, the police should have lodged a case and forwarded him to the court.”

“I made a video call to Balasore superintendent of police showing him the chained youth inside the police station. The youth was immediately released and later admitted to hospital for treatment,” he added.

Kartika Chandra Bhol, who works in a jatra party, was detained by the police following a complaint relating to a dispute over a motorcycle exchange.

Kartika said: “I came to my village during the Raja festival. After being summoned by the police, I reached the police station, but they detained and tortured me. I asked the police to help settle my dues, but they did not listen.”

Even though his wife, Sabita Bhol, lodged a complaint and demanded his immediate release, the police allegedly did not take any action. Later, she approached a local BJP leader, who raised the issue with Sarangi.