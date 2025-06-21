Congress protests PM Narendra Modi’s visit amid Odisha’s health emergency

The Odisha Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of prioritising political celebrations over urgent public issues, including the state’s health crisis and rising crime.

Protesting the Prime Minister’s visit to Bhubaneswar to mark the first anniversary of chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government, the party held a peaceful “satyagraha” in front of the Congress Bhavan, its state headquarters, near Master Canteen Square.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das said: “We are fasting as part of the ‘satyagraha’ to protest the Prime Minister’s visit. We want to send a message to him that his double engine government has failed to deliver and bring happiness to the people over the last one year.”

Das said: “People are dying of cholera and diarrhoea. More than 26 have died due to waterborne diseases, and over 5,000 have been affected. Instead of attending the state-level celebrations, the Prime Minister should visit the affected areas and see how the health system has collapsed in the state.

The Prime Minister and chief minister are duty-bound to serve the people.”

“The outbreak has occurred due to contaminated water. People still lack access to safe drinking water. While the health system is in shambles, the law and order situation, under the direct supervision of the chief minister, has also deteriorated,” he added.

Das alleged that crimes against women have increased. “Over 20,000 women have gone missing in the past year. The Gopalpur gang rape case is the worst thing to have happened in the state. It has sullied Odisha’s image. Cases of gang rape were also reported from Keonjhar and Baripada in Mayurbhanj. What is the Majhi government doing? Is he unaware of this, or simply turning a blind eye?”

The Congress leader further alleged that infants are going missing from hospitals and that organ trade is rampant.

Raising questions on Majhi’s claim of bringing investments worth ₹17 lakh crore to the state, Das asked: “How many jobs has the government created in the past year? People are disillusioned. Thousands turn up for every examination in the hope of securing employment.”

Later, the police detained several Youth Congress workers to prevent any breach of law and order. The Nava Nirman Krushak Sangathan, a farmers’ organisation, also held a peaceful demonstration against the Prime Minister’s visit and its leaders were also similarly detained.