'English is power': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah's 'shame' slur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the anti-English narrative of the BJP-RSS was aimed at holding back the poor and ensuring they never become equals, a day after Union home minister Amit Shah cautioned English speakers of a "shameful" future.

In a post on X, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha sought to turn the language debate into a social justice issue, arguing that English opens up opportunities.

He contended that "English is a weapon" for social mobility and asserted that the "BJP-RSS don't want poor kids of India to learn English because they don't want you to ask questions, move ahead, and become equals".

Shah on Thursday called for a renewed national effort to reclaim India's linguistic heritage and stressed that "those who speak English in the country would soon feel ashamed", casting the language as a colonial hangover.

In an obvious response to Shah without quoting him, Rahul said: "English is a bridge. It is power, not a matter of shame. It is not a chain but a means to break the shackles."

Equally assertive about the linguistic diversity of India, Rahul said that in today's world, English was as important as one's mother tongue as it was the language that would provide jobs and boost confidence.

"Every language of India has a soul, culture and knowledge. We have to cherish them and, at the same time, teach English to every child. This is the path to an India that competes with the world, that gives every child equal opportunity," Rahul said, sharing a video of an old interactive session he had where he spoke on the same subject.

He also shared details of those BJP leaders who have sent their children overseas for higher education while paying lip service to local languages.

Speaking at a book launch in Delhi, Shah underscored that native languages were central to India's identity and should take precedence over foreign tongues.

"In this country, those who speak English will soon feel ashamed — the creation of such a society is not far away. I believe that the languages of our country are the jewels of our culture. Without our languages, we cease to be truly Indian," he said, adding that English would be frowned upon as a symbol of colonial slavery across the world. He said foreign languages cannot capture the essence of Indian culture and history.