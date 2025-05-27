Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair points to Modi government's dual China narratives

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair on Tuesday took to X to highlight what it seemed like "contrasting narratives" from the BJP government on Chinese imports and investments.

Zubair shared a video post featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s renewed appeal to prioritise 'Make in India' products, while also taking a pointed dig at Chinese goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Modi is seen addressing the public in Gujarat, saying, “We must encourage traders to pledge that they will not sell foreign goods. But unfortunately, even Ganesh idols come from abroad, small-eyed Ganesh idols whose eyes don't even open properly.”

The Prime Minister called for greater self-reliance and urged citizens to reduce dependence on imported goods, especially during festivals like Holi, Diwali, and Ganesh Puja.

“We must encourage village traders to pledge that no matter how much profit they make, they will not sell foreign goods,” he said. Modi further added, “Unfortunately, even Ganesh idols come from abroad, small-eyed Ganesh idols whose eyes don't even open properly. Even Holi colours are foreign-made.”

Zubair earlier had shared another post—this time a screenshot from the official handle of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The post had announced that China’s leading footwear companies are set to invest in Uttar Pradesh, with two proposed footwear parks in Kanpur and Agra. The investment is projected to generate employment for 10 lakh people in the state.

Zubair captioned the post with, “Same day…”, drawing attention to the BJP government's messaging—on one hand criticising Chinese products and urging citizens not to buy or sell them, while on the other hand welcoming Chinese investment in the state.

During the recent India-Pakistan conflict, Mohammed Zubair, played a pivotal role in countering misinformation.

As Operation Sindoor unfolded, Zubair tirelessly debunked a barrage of false claims circulating on social media.

Among the misinformation he addressed were videos purportedly showing Pakistan attacking Indian military targets, which were actually old footage from unrelated events.