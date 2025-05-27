On Jawaharlal Nehru’s death anniversary, PM Narendra Modi blames Indus Waters Treaty, points to 1947 on Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemed to take potshots at Jawaharlal Nehru on Tuesday, the first Indian prime minister’s death anniversary.

Modi posted tributes to Nehru on X, but in Gandhinagar, he said the Indus Waters Treaty was badly negotiated, had provision disallowing even de-silting of dams in Kashmir and that “if in 1947 we had killed Mujahideens who entered Kashmir, we would not have faced such a situation now”.

Nehru had signed the treaty with Pakistan.

This treaty, negotiated and arranged by the World Bank, was signed in Karachi on September 19, 1960. It divides the waters of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan, with India having control over the eastern rivers (Beas, Ravi, Sutlej) and Pakistan having control over the western rivers (Indus, Chenab, Jhelum). The treaty was signed by Nehru and the then Pakistani President Ayyub Khan.

Nehru is India's longest serving prime minister who was at the helm since the country's independence in August 1947 till his death in 1964.

Modi also said nine terrorist hideouts were destroyed in just 22 minutes in India's airstrikes during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, calling it a decisive action. He stressed that the entire action was recorded on camera to silence any calls for proof.

"This is a land of the brave. Until now, what we used to call a proxy war, after the scenes witnessed post-May 6, we can no longer make the mistake of calling it a proxy war. The reason is that when nine terrorist hideouts were identified and destroyed within just 22 minutes, it was a decisive action. And this time, everything was done in front of the cameras, so that no one back home would ask for proof," Modi said at a rally in Gandhinagar.

Modi said terrorists killed after May 6 were buried with full state honours in Pakistan, draped in national flags and saluted by the Pakistani army. This, he said, clearly shows that terrorism is not just a shadow war but part of a deliberate and organised military strategy.

Before addressing the rally, Modi held a mega roadshow in Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning, with crowds gathered to greet him.

This was the prime minister's fourth roadshow during his two-day visit to Gujarat. It is his first visit to his home state since Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The roadshow started at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar and is scheduled to end at Mahatma Mandir. People gathered in large numbers, waving the tricolour along the route.

Modi held roadshows in Vadodara, Bhuj and Ahmedabad on Monday.