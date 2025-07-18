MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 18 July 2025

12-hour bandh over Balasore death, cornered BJP fields MP to counter allegations

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi ended the media conference abruptly when questioned why no action had been taken earlier despite the girl tagging chief minister Majhi, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and state higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj in social media posts detailing her ordeal

Subhashish Mohanty Published 18.07.25, 07:04 AM
SUCI workers support the bandh in Bhubaneswar on Thursday

SUCI workers support the bandh in Bhubaneswar on Thursday Picture by Ashwinee Pati

Normal life was disrupted across Odisha on Thursday as a Congress-led seven-party Opposition observed a 12-hour bandh demanding justice for the Balasore girl who died after setting herself ablaze on her college campus, alleging inaction over her longstanding sexual harassment complaint.

The victim, a second-year integrated BEd student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, had accused the head of the education department Samir Sahu of sexual harassment. Though her complaint was taken to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), principal Dillip Ghose and the panel allegedly shielded the accused. On July 12, she immolated herself on the campus and died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14 from 95 per cent burns.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress and Left activists enforced the bandh, affecting vehicular movement, closing shops, banks and offices across towns, including Rourkela, Sambalpur, Malkangiri, Balasore and Cuttack. Rail services were disrupted and government offices were picketed. Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi arrived at the secretariat amid tight security.

Senior Congress leaders, including PCC chief Bhakta Charan Das, Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu and NSUI president Varun Choudhary, were detained. Das called the bandh a “resounding success” and said people “responded spontaneously to the call to defend women’s dignity”.

The BJP, cornered on the issue, fielded Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi to counter the narrative. At a media conference, she blamed the Congress and the BJD, saying they had no moral authority to raise women’s issues given their past governance. She said the accused professor and principal had been arrested and suspended, and the Majhi government would adopt a “zero-tolerance” approach.

She also noted that President Droupadi Murmu had visited the girl at AIIMS and directed that she receive the best care.

However, Sarangi ended the media conference abruptly when questioned why no action had been taken earlier despite the girl tagging chief minister Majhi, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and state higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj in social media posts detailing her ordeal.

Former BJD MP Rajashree Mallick hit back, saying Sarangi should reflect on her own record. Mallick asked: “As a woman, she should work to ensure justice for the girl instead of pointing fingers. What has she achieved beyond inaugurating a footbridge?”

RELATED TOPICS

Self-immolation Bandh All India Congress Committee (AICC) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Sexual Harassment
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US designates Lashkar offshoot as terrorist organisation over Pahalgam attack that killed 26

Lashkar-e-Taiba, listed as a 'foreign terrorist organization' by the United States, is an Islamist group accused of plotting attacks in India and in the West, including the three-day deadly assault on Mumbai in November 2008
Wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane sits on the open ground, outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where it took off and crashed nearby shortly afterwards, in Ahmedabad, India July 12, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Too early to reach to any definite conclusions. The investigation by AAIB is still not complete

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT