Foreign link to ‘baba’ wealth: Enforcement Directorate raids in UP, Mumbai in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai as part of a money-laundering probe into an alleged religious conversion racket linked to “Chhangur Baba”, sources said.

The ED recently filed a case to probe the activities and financial details of Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, alleged to be a mastermind of an illegal religious conversion racket operating in Uttar Pradesh.

Jalaluddin hails from the Balrampur district in UP.

Jalaluddin, his son Mehboob and associates Naveen alias Jamaluddin and Neetu alias Nasreen were arrested by the UP anti-terrorist squad (ATS) early this month, and they are lodged in jail.

The ED has alleged that Jalaluddin amassed funds worth about ₹106 crore, mostly from Central Asia, in 40 bank accounts linked to him and his associates.

The agency alleged that he had established an “extensive network” that was operating from premises in Balrampur, where he regularly organised large gatherings attended by Indian and foreign nationals

“The ED’s probe is focused on Chhangur Baba and his accomplices and the agency is investigating their bank accounts, properties, and transactions. There is suspicion of foreign funding in Chhangur Baba’s network, with evidence of money coming from Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Nepal,” said an official.

UP police have claimed the racket targeted non-Muslims from a financially weaker background. Victims, including widows, were allegedly coerced into converting through allurements, financial aid, and false promises of marriage.

Sources said members of the alleged racket had travelled to several Central Asian countries in the past and opened numerous bank accounts, either under their names or in the names of various organisations. Transactions involving these accounts are around ₹100 crore.