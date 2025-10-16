Execution of Indian nurse on death row in Yemen stayed, nothing adverse happening: Lawyer tells SC

The Supreme Court was on Thursday informed that execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row in Yemen for murder, was stayed and nothing adverse was happening.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a new mediator has stepped into the matter.

"What has happened to the execution?" the bench asked.

The counsel appearing for petitioner organisation 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council', which is extending legal support to Priya, said the execution was stayed as of now.

"There is a new mediator who has stepped into the picture," Venkataramani said, adding, "The only good thing is, nothing adverse is happening".

The petitioner's counsel said the matter may be adjourned.

"List in January 2026. It will be open for the parties to apply for early listing in case the situation so demands," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking direction to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to save the 38-year-old nurse, who was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017.

On August 14, the apex court was informed by the counsel for the petitioner organisation that there was "no immediate threat" to Priya.

Earlier, the top court was apprised that Priya's execution, which was scheduled for July 16, had been stayed.

On July 18, the Centre had informed the court that efforts were on and the government was trying everything possible to ensure Priya came out safely.

The petitioner's counsel had earlier said Priya's mother was in Yemen to negotiate with the victim's family and she has gone there as the Delhi High Court asked the Centre to give her permission to travel.

Priya was convicted in 2017, sentenced to death in 2020 and her final appeal rejected in 2023.

She, who hailed from Palakkad in Kerala, is imprisoned in a jail in the Yemen capital Sana'a.

The petitioner's counsel had earlier told the top court that payment of blood money to the family of the deceased permissible under the Sharia law could be explored. He had said the victim's family might pardon Priya if blood money was paid.

On July 17, India said it was in touch with Yemeni authorities as well as certain friendly nations as part of efforts to reach a "mutually agreeable solution" in the case.

On July 17, India said it was in touch with Yemeni authorities as well as certain friendly nations as part of efforts to reach a "mutually agreeable solution" in the case.