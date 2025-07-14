Execution of Indian nurse in Yemen: There's nothing much government can do, Centre to Supreme Court

The Government of India is doing whatever is "utmost possible" in the matter pertaining to an Indian nurse who is facing execution for murder in Yemen on July 16, the Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court.

Attorney General R Venkataramani told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that having regard to the sensitivity and status of Yemen as a place, there is nothing much the Government of India can do.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the government did say it was trying its best to save Nimisha through private channels, but there was only so far it could go.

"There is a point up to which the Government of India can go and we have reached that point. Yemen is not like any other part of the world. We didn't want to complicate situation by going public, we are trying at private level," the top law officer said.

"There's nothing much government can do...looking at sensitivity of Yemen...it's not diplomatically recognized," AG Venkataramani, the government's counsel, was quoted as saying by Live Law.

On the AG's submissions, Justice Sandeep Mehta said, "The real cause of concern is the manner in which the incident took place. It's very sad if she loses her life."

The AG asserted that the Centre was trying to do something to save their citizen and will "continue to make efforts."

The court was informed that the only viable option left to save Priya's life is a blood money, settlement provided the family of the deceased Yemeni national is willing to accept it.

The remarks came during a hearing of a plea seeking government intervention in stopping the execution, planned for July 16.

Slating the matter for further hearing on July 18, the SC bench asked the Centre to try and open informal channels and apprise the court of what happened and "if there is any good news."

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene in the matter related to Nimisha Priya facing the death penalty in Yemen.

"Kindly find enclosed my letter dated March 24, 2025, to the Union Minister for External Affairs. It is learnt from the Media that the execution of Smt. Nimisha Priya Tomy Thomas has been fixed for July 16, 2025. Considering the fact that this is a case deserving sympathy, I appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister to take up the matter and intervene with the authorities concerned to save the life of Nimisha Priya", the letter said.

Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya is two days away from execution in Yemen for the 2017 murder of her alleged abuser and business partner.

The facts of the case go that Nimisha partnered with Mahdi, who allegedly stopped sharing profits and began harassing her. According to Nimisha’s family, Mahdi seized her passport, physically abused her, and forged documents to falsely claim she married him to make her escape impossible.

In 2017, Nimisha injected Mahdi with sedatives to recover her passport. He died from an overdose. She and her colleague then tried to dispose of the body.

In 2020, a local court sentenced her to death. Yemen SC rejected her appeal in 2023.

The President later approved her execution.

Under Islamic law, the victim’s family can pardon her in exchange for ‘diyah’ that is blood money. Her supporters have offered up to $1 million, equivalent to Rs 8.5 crore, but the victim’s family is yet to respond.

In the previous hearing, the SC had asked Centre through the Attorney General, what the status of the case was and what steps had been taken by the Centre, if any, so far. The prayer sought to facilitate effective diplomatic interventions to save the life of the nurse at an embassy level as well as facilitate negotiations with the victim’s family for paying blood money.

Petitioners told the court that blood money has been arranged and they are willing to pay more, but negotiations have not yielded results due to the Yemeni authorities’ stance.