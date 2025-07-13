‘Deserves sympathy’: Kerala CM appeals to PM to save nurse on death row in Yemen

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate intervention to save the life of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from the state who is set to be executed in Yemen on July 16.

In his letter, the CM said the case deserved "sympathy" and asked the Prime Minister to take up the matter with Yemeni authorities without delay. He also referred to earlier appeals made to the Union Government and to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, including letters sent on February 6 and March 24, 2025.

"Considering the fact that this is a case deserving sympathy, I appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister to take up the matter and intervene with the authorities concerned to save the life of Smt. Nimisha Priya," the CM said in the letter.

Priya, who hails from Kollengode in Palakkad district, was convicted in 2020 for the murder of a Yemeni man who had been her business partner.

The incident occurred in July 2017, and her final appeal was rejected by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2024.

She is currently being held in Sana'a Central Prison, awaiting execution on Tuesday.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Opposition Congress have also called on the Centre to act urgently.

