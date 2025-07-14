‘Stuck at one choke-point’: EaseMyTrip co-founder pledges Rs 1 crore to use AI, Google Maps data to fix Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Prashant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, has pledged Rs 1 crore to address Bengaluru’s infamous traffic congestion by leveraging artificial intelligence and Google Maps data.

"I am committing INR 1 Cr to find Bangalore Choke-Points via Google Maps & AI," he posted on X on Monday, expressing deep frustration after being stuck in traffic for over two hours on Outer Ring Road (ORR) late Saturday night. "11 km → 2:15 hours in Bangalore Traffic on Saturday late night! I was stuck at one choke-point at ORR, where I spent 100 mins struggling to understand why there is no traffic-light or cop here!"

ADVERTISEMENT

The entrepreneur’s plan involves using technology to create actionable insights for civic authorities. “I don’t want one more ‘Bengaluru Traffic Memes or Rant’. I WANT TO FIX IT,” Pitti stated.

He highlighted a new tool from Google that could be pivotal in the project. “Very recently, in April 2025, Google Maps started sharing 'Road Management Insight'. It's a city-level data in Big Query format. Using Google Data and Satellite Imagery, we can list down all the choke-points & their exact timings in a month. For the traffic department to work on those areas specifically.”

Also Read City gets sharp spell of rain in between occasional drizzles and hint of sunlight

Pitti said he is ready to fund the hiring of one or two experienced AI or machine learning engineers. He will also cover the costs of accessing Google Maps tools, satellite imagery, and the computational resources required to analyze the data.

He made it clear that the cooperation of local authorities such as the Bengaluru Traffic Police and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is essential.

“The plan can only work if the traffic department shares their traffic data and permits a team to work alongside them,” he said.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are yet to respond to the co-founder’s post.

Pitti also called upon the public to amplify the effort by tagging relevant officials and encouraging AI professionals to join.

"How can you help right now? TAG anyone you know in the Bangalore Traffic Office, BBMP or the Traffic Commissioner’s office, let this hit the right inbox. ML/AI folks: comment 'IN', if you can work along part-time to end this menace. Every commuter who’s sick of bleeding time: comment or share. More noise → faster response," he wrote.

“Bangalore is India’s tech future,” Pitti added. “And the people making it happen deserve much better.”

Many users expressed willingness to support the initiative, with several AI professionals offering to contribute their expertise.

One user wrote, “I am interested to work. I was thinking about this for a long time but never took any initiatives. Happy to see you’ve planned this. I’d love to be part of the AI/ML team.”

Bengaluru’s traffic congestion continues to worsen, with fresh data painting a grim picture of the city’s mobility crisis.

As per a report by The Economic Times, over 3 lakh new private vehicles were registered in the city between January and June 2025, with nearly 50,000 added in June alone.

This surge has pushed the daily average congestion to 189.6 km, with a staggering 2,377 km of cumulative traffic jams recorded on June 11.

Reflecting the lived experience of many commuters, a Reddit user recently recounted a gruelling three-hour journey to cover just 12 km during peak evening hours — a stark reminder of the capital’s chronic traffic paralysis, as reported by Mint.