Ex-judge in 'ideological battle': Sudershan Reddy is Oppositions's face for VP

Opposition parties on Tuesday unanimously agreed on nominating retired Supreme Court judge, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, as their candidate for the upcoming vice-presidential elections.

Pitching the nomination as an ideological battle, the Opposition said Reddy was someone who "reflects, fully, the values that shaped our country's freedom movement and the values on which our country's Constitution and democracy have been anchored".

If the NDA angled for INDIA bloc constituent DMK's support by playing the Tamil card, the Opposition appeared to be hoping to put BJP ally TDP in a quandary by choosing Reddy with the added intention of roping in the YSRCP and the BRS, which are not part of any grouping.

The decision was finalised at a meeting of Opposition parties at the residence of the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, after long deliberations last night.

Care was taken to underscore the fact that this was not an INDIA bloc candidate but an Opposition nominee to not only draw in the AAP, which walked out of the grouping some months ago over differences with the Congress, but also other parties outside the Congress-led coalition. Apart from the YSRCP and the BRS, this includes the BJD.

Announcing the decision at a joint media conference with leaders of all the consenting parties beside him, Kharge said: "Shri B. Sudershan Reddy garu is one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists. He has had a long and eminent legal career, including as judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court and judge of the Supreme Court. He has been a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice."

Stating that "he reflects, fully, the values that shaped our country’s freedom movement so profoundly, and the values on which our country's Constitution and democracy have been anchored", Kharge added: "All these values are under assault and, therefore, our collective and determined resolve to fight this election."

Reddy began his professional journey as an advocate focused on civil and constitutional matters in Andhra Pradesh High Court. Born in Akula Mylaram village in Rangareddy district of present-day Telangana on July 8, 1946, he completed his early education in Hyderabad and earned his law degree from Osmania University in 1971.

Currently a member of the Board of Trustees of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre, Reddy headed the Independent Expert Working Group constituted by the Telangana government to study the caste survey conducted in the state.

On August 8, 1988, he was appointed government pleader in Andhra Pradesh High Court and later served as the additional standing counsel for the central government. In 1993, he was elected president of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association and also served as the legal adviser to Osmania University.

Reddy was appointed additional judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 2, 1993. His judicial acumen and leadership were further recognised when he was appointed the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court in 2005. On January 12, 2007, he was elevated to the Supreme Court, where he served with distinction until his retirement on July 8, 2011. He also served as the first Lokayukta of Goa.

Reddy arrived in Delhi early Tuesday evening and was greeted by Opposition leaders. He will be introduced to Opposition MPs on Wednesday at a meeting in the Central Hall of the old Parliament House, and the nomination papers will be filed on Thursday for the September 9 battle that is essentially symbolic, as the numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA candidate.

The electoral college for the vice-presidential elections comprises all members, including the nominated, of both Houses of Parliament. As of date, that stands at 782.