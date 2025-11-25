MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 25 November 2025

Bihar cabinet vows 1 crore jobs, says state will be ‘back-end hub and global workplace’ in five years

First cabinet meeting after election sets out sweeping industrial and digital ambitions, from defence corridors to AI and greenfield townships and even a ‘fitness city’

Our Web Desk Published 25.11.25, 01:54 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The newly constituted Bihar cabinet convened for the first time on Tuesday, unveiling an expansive five-year plan that promised job creation and a sweeping transformation of the state’s economic landscape.

At the heart of the agenda is a pledge to generate one crore jobs for young people, a target the government said would steer Bihar into a new era of industry and innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief secretary Pratyay Amrit, briefing journalists after the meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, said that employment generation and industrial growth dominated the discussion.

"A defence corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park, global capacity centres, mega tech city, and fitness city will be established to make Bihar a 'tech hub' of eastern India," he said.

He said that under the broader plan for the “new-age economy”, Bihar aims to evolve into a “back-end hub and global workplace” over the next five years.

The state, Amrit said, has constituted multiple committees tasked with driving various strands of the programme.

One such committee will craft specific employment-centric initiatives within the start-up ecosystem, aimed at providing platforms and livelihood opportunities for young entrepreneurs keen to build businesses in Bihar.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal for an Artificial Intelligence Mission for AI-driven work and innovation.

The government also announced an urban development push through greenfield township projects. Eleven cities — including all nine divisional headquarters, as well as Sonepur and Sitamarhi — have been earmarked for the initiative, which the administration says will enable more structured and modern urban growth.

Nine long-shut sugar mills are to be reopened, and 25 new mills are planned to be established, a development the government believes will help rejuvenate rural employment and improve the agro-industrial chain.

The five-year vision, as set out in the inaugural cabinet meeting, presents an ambitious picture of what Bihar could become. Question is, will it happen?

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Seven days of paralysis: Inside the BBC crisis over a Trump documentary

With board members and executives deadlocked over how to respond, the news organization kept silent for days, allowing a controversy to snowball
All Assam Students' Union (AASU) members stage a protest demanding justice for late singer Zubeen Garg on his 53rd birth anniversary, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, (inset) Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Quote left Quote right

Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore was not an accident but a plain and simple murder

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT