Delhi airport operations hit as Ethiopia volcanic ash grounds multiple international flights

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were hit on Tuesday as ash plumes from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption forced airlines to cancel or delay several international services.

According to airport officials, at least seven international flights—arrivals and departures—were cancelled and 12 were delayed due to the drifting ash cloud.

Air India, the country’s largest international carrier, said it has cancelled 13 flights since Monday and is conducting precautionary checks on aircraft that may have flown through affected regions.

Ash clouds from the eruption have been drifting across the Arabian Peninsula towards western parts of India.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday advised airlines to “strictly avoid published volcanic ash affected areas and flight levels” and to adjust routing and fuel planning based on updated advisories.

In a post on X, Air India said: "The following Air India flights have been cancelled as we carry out precautionary checks on those aircraft which had flown over certain geographical locations after the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption."

The airline also said: "Our ground teams across the network are keeping passengers updated on their flight status and are providing immediate assistance, including hotel accommodation. We are making every effort to arrange alternative travel at the earliest."

It added: "We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation beyond our control. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority."

Flights cancelled by Air India include - 24 November: • AI 106 – Newark–Delhi • AI 102 – New York (JFK)–Delhi • AI 2204 – Dubai–Hyderabad • AI 2290 – Doha–Mumbai • AI 2212 – Dubai–Chennai • AI 2250 – Dammam–Mumbai • AI 2284 – Doha–Delhi

25 November: • AI 2822 – Chennai–Mumbai • AI 2466 – Hyderabad–Delhi • AI 2444 / 2445 – Mumbai–Hyderabad–Mumbai • AI 2471 / 2472 – Mumbai–Kolkata–Mumbai

The IMD said the ash plume, which rose to nearly 14 km (45,000 ft), had drifted from Ethiopia across the Red Sea towards Yemen, Oman, and further over the Arabian Sea into Indian airspace.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the ash clouds are “drifting towards China and will move away from Indian skies by 7.30 pm.”

The department noted: "High-level winds carried the ash cloud from Ethiopia across the Red Sea to Yemen and Oman and further over the Arabian Sea towards western and northern India."

The IMD said it tracked satellite imagery, monitored VAAC bulletins and issued ICAO-standard SIGMET advisories alerting airports to avoid the affected airspace.

Delhi airport, which handles more than 1,500 flight movements a day, continues to monitor the situation, while updates from other Indian carriers were not immediately available.