Ex-CPI(M) leader & economist Prasenjit Bose joins Congress, vows fight to 'save the Constitution'

He had resigned from the CPI(M) in 2012 following differences with the party over its decision to support the candidature of Pranab Mukherjee as the President

PTI Published 16.09.25, 10:25 AM
Economist Prasenjit Bose

Economist Prasenjit Bose Sourced from X

Economist and former CPI(M) leader Prasenjit Bose joined the Congress during a programme in the metropolis, and asserted that he would support the party in its fight to "save the Constitution".

Bose (51) became a part of the Congress at a formal joining ceremony here on Monday in the presence of party leaders Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Syed Naseer Hussain and Kanhaiya Kumar, besides state unit president Subhankar Sarkar. “We have to protect the Constitution, establish a government that is non-communal. Only the Congress can do that. I have joined the Congress to be part of its fight under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” Bose told reporters.

Also Read

He had resigned from the CPI(M) in 2012 following differences with the party over its decision to support the candidature of Pranab Mukherjee as the President. Bose was subsequently expelled from the CPI(M).

Meanwhile, Hussain, who held meetings with party leaders in West Bengal, said the discussions focused mainly on strengthening the Congress.

On the possibility of a coalition with the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of next year’s assembly elections, the senior Congress leader said, “No such discussion has taken place. The party high command takes the call on such matters.”

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

