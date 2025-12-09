‘Encouraging more, new airlines,’ Naidu says on IndiGo mess, Opp stages walkout in Lok Sabha

Opposition MPs walked out of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu made a statement on the IndiGo flight disruptions.

The government is determined to build a robust and competitive aviation ecosystem and safety in civil aviation is completely non-negotiable, Naidu said in his speech.

“Through our policies, we are encouraging more new airlines to start and operate in India,” he claimed.

He said that IndiGo was ordered to issue refunds promptly and more than Rs 750 crore has reached passengers.

"I would like to inform this august House that the disruption caused by IndiGo's recent operational failures is now rapidly stabilising,” Naidu said.

“Accountability will be ensured. DGCA has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo's senior leadership and commenced a detailed enforcement investigation. Depending on the outcome, strict and appropriate action, as empowered under the aircraft rules and act, will be taken.

“No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardship to passengers through planning failures, non-compliance or non-adherence to statutory provisions," he declared.

Aviation safety regulator DGCA on Tuesday said it has reduced IndiGo's flight schedule by 5 per cent.

The flights have been cut across sectors, particularly on high-demand, high-frequency routes, according to the statement.

IndiGo has also been directed to submit a revised schedule to the DGCA by 5 pm, Wednesday, it added.