MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 06 October 2025

Election Commission to announce Bihar Assembly election schedule on October 6, press meet at 4pm

Political parties have urged the EC to schedule the polls after the late-October Chhath festival to ensure higher voter turnout as many migrants return home for the celebrations

PTI Published 06.10.25, 10:04 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Bihar legislative assembly polls on Monday.

The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22.

Political parties have urged the EC to hold the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated at the end of October, to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities.

The 2020 assembly polls in the state were held in three phases under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Bihar Assembly Elections Election Commission (EC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ladakh violence: SC issues notice to Centre, Ladakh UT over Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest

Supreme Court refuses to pass order on providing grounds of detention to Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo and posts the matter for hearing on October 14
TTO Graphics.
Quote left Quote right

Important to end the war in Gaza. Time is of the essence or, massive bloodshed will follow

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT