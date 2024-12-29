MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Madhya Pradesh: Efforts on for second day to rescue 10-year-old boy from 140-feet borewell in Guna

Rescuers were using their hands to make a passage between the pit and borewell to reach the boy, Raghogarh Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh said

PTI Published 29.12.24, 10:45 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

Rescue agencies were making hectic efforts for the second day on Sunday to save a 10-year-old boy who fell into a 140-feet borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

A parallel pit has been dug. Rescuers were using their hands to make a passage between the pit and borewell to reach the boy, Raghogarh Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh told PTI over phone from the spot.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was close to reaching the boy, he said, adding that oxygen was being pumped into the borewell.

Singh said the operation continued through the night to rescue Sumit Meena, who slipped into the open shaft of the borewell at around 5 pm on Saturday in Pipliya village under Raghogarh assembly segment, located 50 km from the Guna district headquarters.

The boy was trapped at a depth of 39 feet. The borewell is around 140-feet deep, Guna Collector Satendra Singh said on Saturday.

The borewell did not strike water, and hence no casing had been put on it, the collector said.

The NDRF team reached there from Bhopal late Saturday evening was leading the rescue operation.

The family members of the boy panicked on Saturday evening when they did not see him for a long time.

A search was carried out and then they realised he had fallen into the borewell, a local person said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Madhya Pradesh Rescue Operation
