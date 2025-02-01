Economic Survey flags steep medical education fees despite regulatory efforts

The Centre's 2024-25 Economic Survey has flagged concerns about high medical education fees in private colleges in India despite regulatory efforts to rein in tuition fees amid a sharp increase in the number of medical seats and colleges.

The Centre or states regulate fees for all seats in government medical colleges and for 50 per cent of seats in private medical colleges, but fees in private unaided medical colleges are determined by panels set up by state governments.

The National Medical Commission has issued guidelines for fees and all other charges for 50 per cent of seats in private colleges. “Despite such measures, fees remain high — at ₹60 lakh to one crore or more — in the private sector which holds 48 per cent of MBBS seats,” the Economic Survey has said in a section on medical education.

"This highlights the opportunity to make medical education more accessible and affordable for all, particularly for those from less privileged background(s)," the Survey said, noting that high costs in India are driving many students to Bangladesh, China and Russia.

The Survey also expressed concern about education quality amid the rise in medical colleges and seats. “Despite elaborate regulations and monitoring, issues like shortage of faculty, ghost faculty, low patient load in hospitals… continue to affect the quality of training,” the report said.