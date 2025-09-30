MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
EC publishes final electoral roll in Bihar ahead of state assembly elections

The Election Commission said Bihar’s final roll, revised after claims and objections, is now live ahead of assembly polls

PTI Published 30.09.25, 05:18 PM
Representational Image

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that it has come out with the "final electoral roll" in Bihar, taking into account all the claims and objections to the draft lists, which were published as part of special intensive revision (SIR).

Ahead of the assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer in Bihar made the announcement on social media, tagging the Election Commission of India.

"In the light of Special Intensive Revision, the final electoral roll has been published on 30.09. 2025. People can look up their names by clicking on the link voters.eci.gov.in," said the social media post.

The CEO did not mention details of the final electoral roll in the state.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

