UGC yet to approve DU’s demand for new posts and grants to manage EWS quota workload

The University Grants Commission is yet to fulfil a two-year-old request by Delhi University for sanction of additional posts and grants to meet the extra workload arising out of expansion in student intake to implement the 10 per cent reservation for students from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Central educational institutions increased student intake by 25 per cent in 2019-20 and 2020-21 to implement the EWS quota, without adversely affecting the intake for general category students. However, the government has not increased the sanctioned teaching and non-teaching posts to shoulder the extra workload. The grant sanctioned by the education ministry to create additional infrastructure is much less than the required amount, several institutions have alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 70-odd colleges under the DU had demanded extra funds and the creation of more posts. Their demands were conveyed to the UGC by the DU administration through a letter in August 2023.

“I am directed to convey that as power to sanction posts has not been delegated to UGC, the University may submit proposals for sanction of new posts on the Samarth portal for consideration of the Ministry of Education, Govt of India,” said a letter dated October 6 sent by a UGC official to DU.

After receiving the letter, the DU wrote to all colleges on Friday to submit their proposals on the Samarth portal.

The Centre implemented a 10 per cent EWS reservation in admission and jobs after the passage of a constitutional amendment in 2019. A total of 2,14,766 additional seats were created in CEIs. The government approved an expenditure of ₹4,315 crore for implementing the EWS reservation but did not sanction any additional posts.

The extra workload from the EWS quota and the four-year UG programme under the National Education Policy is being managed by the serving faculty members of

the DU.

Abha Dev Habib, a faculty member at Miranda House, said the existing infrastructure was overburdened and the teachers are overworked.

“When the UPA government implemented a 27 per cent OBC quota, they gave adequate funds on time for infrastructure. They increased the teachers’ strength by 54 per cent, but it took over 10 years to implement the faculty expansion. Now there is no assurance on the creation of infrastructure or the sanctioning of additional posts. The quality of education is suffering,” Habib said.

In several colleges, the classrooms are crammed with students. The colleges created 30-40 years ago have classrooms that can accommodate around 50 students.

Biswajeet Mohanty, a faculty member at Deshbandhu College, appealed to the DU Teachers’ Association to take up the issue with the university administration and the government for speedy redress.