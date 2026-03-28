Drama in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as legislators express solidarity with Iran after Khamenei's death

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Friday witnessed a massive show of support for Iran, with legislators of the ruling National Conference and other parties turning proceedings into a spectacle through a competitive display of support for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Separatists and the Kashmir clergy also weighed in, as a delegation led by Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq visited the Iranian embassy in Delhi to express solidarity.

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Inside the Assembly later, chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the "unjust and illegal war on Iran and the killing of Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel". BJP MLAs offered feeble opposition to the issue, focusing instead on Jammu-centric demands such as setting up a National Law University in the region.

The spectacle came on a day when BJP and Congress MLAs nearly came to blows after the latter raised anti-Modi slogans. The Speaker adjourned the House for half an hour amid the pandemonium, prompting NC and PDP legislators to stage protests outside. NC MLAs also carried placards demanding the withdrawal of FIRs against those in Kashmir who participated in street protests over Khamenei’s killing.

The ruckus in the Assembly took place as it met after a five-week recess. Several NC, PDP and Congress legislators waved portraits of Khamenei. NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq came dressed in a black suit and wore a black band around his head. Omar condemned the war "imposed" by the US and Israel on Iran, saying the issue was "not about religion but humanity".

"No one can stand in defence of the merciless killing of Khamenei, his relatives and schoolchildren in Iran. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has very good relations with the US, Israel and Iran. The PM should use his office and personal relations to stop the war and end the suffering," he told the Assembly.

At the Iranian embassy, the Mirwaiz said the Muslim Ummah had lost a towering and influential leader in Khamenei, saying his voice resonated far beyond borders.