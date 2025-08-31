'Divisive policies': CPM condemns RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Kashi, Mathura remark

The CPM has condemned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for attempting to reignite the Kashi and Mathura temple-mosque disputes and portrayed it as a divisive tactic to divert public attention from real issues.

The party’s politburo, in a statement, tore into Bhagwat’s remark that Muslims “give away” the mosques in these two places as a precondition for “brotherhood”. The CPM said the statement reflected the RSS’s disregard for the Constitution and was in violation of the law of the land.

The party slammed the RSS for shielding the BJP by raking up communal issues to take people’s focus off worsening economic conditions, steep US tariffs and alleged manipulation of electoral rolls.

Bhagwat had made the remark during his three-day lecture series to mark 100 years of the RSS, aimed at expanding the influence and ideology of the outfit.

“After the demolition of the Babri Masjid, an act in which the RSS was involved, Parliament passed a law prohibiting the alteration of any religious site that existed before 1947. According to this law, the status quo must be maintained in both Mathura and Kashi,” the CPM said.

“Such demands are aimed at provoking communal passions, diverting public attention, and polarising society along religious lines,” it added.

Various petitions arising out of the Kashi and Mathura disputes are pending in courts.

The CPM accused the RSS and its affiliated organisations of inciting communal divisions as a diversionary tactic.

The Left party said that high US tariffs, a weakening economy, growing attacks on peasants and workers, and mounting proof of electoral malpractices and manipulation had led to disillusionment with the BJP-led government.

The party also called upon the people of the country to “remain vigilant against the divisive policies of the RSS”.

“The unity and integrity of India are of utmost importance and must be safeguarded at all costs,” it said.