Digital umbrella for poll apps: Election Commission to launch interface subsuming 40 apps

The Election Commission has said it will soon launch a digital interface that will subsume 40 apps used by voters, candidates and poll officials.

In a statement on Sunday, the poll panel said: “ECINET will have an aesthetic User Interface (UI) and a simplified User Experience (UX) by providing a singular platform for all electoral-related activities. This move is also designed to alleviate the burden of the users for downloading and navigating multiple Apps and remembering different logins.”

The commission said ECINET would enable users to access relevant electoral data on their desktops or smartphones.

“To ensure that data is as accurate as possible, the data on ECINET will be entered solely by the authorised ECI official. Entry by the official concerned would ensure that the data made available to the stakeholders is as accurate as possible. However, in case of any conflict, the primary data as duly filled in statutory forms will prevail,”

it added.

The app is part of a series of outreach and educational initiatives by chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They include the training of booth-level party agents and officers at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management here. These functionaries are the first point of contact for voters.

“ECINET will subsume existing Apps like the Voter Helpline App, Voter Turnout App, cVIGIL, Suvidha 2.0, ESMS, Saksham and KYC App, which together have clocked over 5.5 crore downloads,” the EC said.