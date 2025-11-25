PM reviews white-collar terror module as DGPs meet on rising security threats

The recently busted "white-collar" terror module linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and the radicalisation of educated men are expected to top the agenda at the annual DGPs' conference that is to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

During the three-day conference likely to take place from November 28 to November 30 in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, the top brass will also deliberate on the key threats and challenges, including Pakistan-sponsored militants in Jammu and Kashmir and terror attacks on security forces in the region, Chinese transgression in Ladakh and the ongoing offensive against Maoists.

Union home minister Amit Shah and national security adviser Ajit Doval will be present at the biggest security conference in the country.

"The recent bust of white-collar terrorism networks is a big challenge for security agencies that are also tracking the flow of funds to and from terrorists and their handlers outside India, including Pakistan,” said a security official with the home ministry.

Intelligence reports suggest Pakistan-based terror groups like Jaish are mobilising for a new wave of coordinated strikes on India, including expanded infiltration, reconnaissance and cross-border logistics, six months after Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam attack.

The sources said the DGPs' conference would also include deliberations on critical components of national security, including counter-terrorism, Left-wing extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws and narcotics, among others.

The conference will provide an interactive platform for senior police officers and security administrators to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as well as internal threats.

The chiefs of the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing and all heads of the central police organisation and central armed police force will attend the meeting, besides nearly 250 officers of the rank of DGP and IGP from all states, Union Territories and the central government.

The alleged radicalisation of at least three doctors involved in the recently busted "white-collar" terror module came to light following the November 10 Red Fort blast.

Dr Umar un Nabi, the lone occupant of the car that blew up near the Red Fort on November 10, killing 13 people, worked at Al Falah Hospital in Hayana’s Faridabad along with his colleagues, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Shaheen Sayeed. All three are accused of links with the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Hours before the blast, nearly 3,000kg of “bomb-making material” was reportedly seized from two flats rented by Muzammil outside the Faridabad campus.

The probe by the National Investigation Agency has so far indicated a concerning shift in cross-border terror strategy, where highly educated professionals were groomed entirely through digital means by handlers operating from Pakistan and other parts of the world, sources said.