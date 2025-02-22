Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra meet Indian Union Muslim League supremo Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal in Kerala

All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Party leader Derek O'Brien and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday met Indian Union Muslim League supremo Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal at his residence here.

The AITC leaders who are on a two-day visit to Kerala were accompanied by former MLA P V Anvar who is now the convener of the party after he resigned as a legislator and broke ties with the LDF.

After they left, Thangal told reporters that it was a "friendly visit" and there were no political discussions.

"They are already a part of the INDIA bloc. Strengthening the alliance will be important when elections are coming. We will hold discussions in the UDF on the matter and then will decide further steps," the IUML supremo said.

Speaking along similar lines, O'Brien told reporters that it was a "courtesy visit" and that there will be "more to talk about tomorrow".

Anvar said that the two party leaders know about IUML and are friends with MPs of the Muslim League in the Parliament.

"They have heard about Panakkad and that it is a historical place, so they wanted to come here. There was only a general friendly discussion about national politics," he told reporters after the meeting with Thangal.

Anvar also said that there will be a TMC leaders meeting during the day.

O'Brien and Moitra arrived at the Calicut airport late Friday night, according to Anvar's Facebook post.

According to sources, the AITC leaders are likely to visit Manjeri in Malappuram, where they will hold meetings with party members and discuss key issues, including the increasing human-animal conflict in the state.

Anvar, an independent MLA who previously supported the Left, quit the LDF after an open confrontation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He then resigned, prompting a bypoll in Nilambur.

Anvar has announced that he will not contest the election and has extended his support to the United Democratic Front (UDF).

